Hyman Charles D Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Hyman Charles D cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. 3,044,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,608. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

