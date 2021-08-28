Hyman Charles D Has $48.59 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.4% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $48,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,860. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

