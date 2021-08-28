Hyman Charles D Has $7.02 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.77. 15,822,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,674,861. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $236.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

