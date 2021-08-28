Hyman Charles D Has $8.40 Million Stock Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Hyman Charles D lowered its holdings in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.21% of American National Group worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American National Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American National Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,388 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American National Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in American National Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 136,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,094 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American National Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.80. The stock had a trading volume of 73,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,689. American National Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

