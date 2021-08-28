Hyman Charles D Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

