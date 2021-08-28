Hyman Charles D Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $94,340,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

WY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. 2,843,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,714,553. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

