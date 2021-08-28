Hyman Charles D Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hyman Charles D lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,203,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,525. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $401.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.