Hyman Charles D Sells 1,235 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 27.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

KMB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $157.91.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

