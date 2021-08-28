Hyman Charles D Sells 1,535 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.9% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,780,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,000,332. The firm has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

