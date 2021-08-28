Hyman Charles D Sells 3,491 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hyman Charles D lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $66.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,630,335. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

