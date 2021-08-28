Hyman Charles D Sells 6,094 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hyman Charles D cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,911,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,227. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.