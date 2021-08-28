Hyman Charles D Sells 678 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $486,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE TRV traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.09. 607,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,925. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.