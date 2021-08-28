Hyman Charles D Sells 975 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 1.2% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.50. 551,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.