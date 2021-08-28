Hyman Charles D Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hyman Charles D cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at $23,188,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 21.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 7,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,349,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,830. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.11. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

