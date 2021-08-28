HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp lessened its holdings in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. HyreCar accounts for about 3.2% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.86% of HyreCar worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HyreCar by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in HyreCar by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,506,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HyreCar alerts:

In other HyreCar news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 74,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $1,223,640.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at $9,259,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,574 shares of company stock worth $6,763,439. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HYRE. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

NASDAQ HYRE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 265.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HyreCar Profile

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.