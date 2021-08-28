I/O Coin Price Reaches $0.11 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $285.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,072,194 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

