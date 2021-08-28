IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

IMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.85 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.82 and a 1-year high of C$5.83. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

