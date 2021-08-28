Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Down 43.7% in August

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 29th total of 277,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.
Shares of IBDSF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,142. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30.
About Iberdrola
