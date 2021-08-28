iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,679 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

IBDP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.34. 206,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.34. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $26.66.

