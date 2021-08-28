ICHI (ICHI) Market Capitalization Tops $15.46 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. ICHI has a market cap of $15.46 million and $5.16 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00009341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,374,574 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

