Idavoll Network Achieves Market Cap of $23.65 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $23.65 million and $178,584.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,497,270 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

