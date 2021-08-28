Idena Market Cap Hits $6.90 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $323,482.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00052616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.91 or 0.00102596 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00151356 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 73,130,575 coins and its circulating supply is 47,726,052 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

