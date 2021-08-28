IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.12

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 69.12 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 78.78 ($1.03). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 75.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 374,723 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IDOX shares. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of IDOX to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of IDOX from GBX 78 ($1.02) to GBX 81 ($1.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IDOX in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.72. The company has a market cap of £336.67 million and a PE ratio of 36.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.12.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

