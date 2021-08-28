Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 13,600 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $142.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

