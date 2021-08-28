Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,253 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $358.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.46.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares in the company, valued at $82,637,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

