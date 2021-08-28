Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,521,000 after acquiring an additional 81,636 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,233,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $162.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.36.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

