Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 233.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,112,000 after buying an additional 42,243 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 25.1% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

