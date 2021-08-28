Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 15,273 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 47.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

NYSE:TAP opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.00. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

