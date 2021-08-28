Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 3,041 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.41.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $2,336,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,336,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $340.81 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.20 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $368.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

