Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 5,366 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,762,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $429,402,000 after purchasing an additional 582,538 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Stryker by 62.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,110,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,035,000 after purchasing an additional 308,454 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Stryker by 113.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 528,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $128,844,000 after purchasing an additional 281,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stryker by 77.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 638,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $273.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.37. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.04 and a twelve month high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.