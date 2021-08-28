Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 705 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $180.14 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 295.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

