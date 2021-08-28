Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 8,034 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $123.66 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.