Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 60,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.