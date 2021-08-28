Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 113,966 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

