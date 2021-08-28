Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 304,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESS. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.19.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $6,368,808 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $320.76 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $336.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

