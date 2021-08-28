Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 278.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 235,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $118.89 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

