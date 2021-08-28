Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,663,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,233,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,573,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,211,000 after purchasing an additional 537,220 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,363,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,851,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,345,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,579,000 after buying an additional 621,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

KKR stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

