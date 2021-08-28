Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $106,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,804 shares of company stock worth $814,217 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

