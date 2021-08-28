Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BURL. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $309.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.35.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.55.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

