Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.59 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,306 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Masco by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,115,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,604,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.79.

MAS opened at $61.99 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

