Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Snap-on by 78.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.67.

SNA stock opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

