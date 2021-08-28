Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 85.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 255,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 40,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 28.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $225.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.06 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

