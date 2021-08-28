Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $3.94 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $136.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

