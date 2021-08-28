Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.48 Million Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $877,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.09.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $182.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $188.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.41.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

