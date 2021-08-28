Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.49 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,631 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

PXD opened at $151.67 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

