Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.29. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

