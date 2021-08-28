Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,573 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

