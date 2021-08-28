Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 419.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,902 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,166.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,223 shares of company stock worth $21,018,885 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 135.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

