Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $701.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $652.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.33 and a 1-year high of $721.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

