Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $2.78 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Shares of ABNB opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $96.92 billion and a PE ratio of -9.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,183,005 shares of company stock valued at $466,092,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

